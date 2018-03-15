NEWS |

 
Former gov't official denounced over ‘deaf-mute’ remark

The Hellenic Federation of the Deaf has called on former deputy education minister Costas Zouraris to apologize over the use of the phrase “deaf-mute” to describe the Greek-Russian president of PAOK soccer club, Ivan Savvidis, who stormed on to the pitch with a gun during last Sunday’s abandoned league match against AEK Athens.

The federation quoted Zouraris as saying that Savvidis can’t understand or speak Greek and is therefore “deaf-mute.”

The federation said it was “unacceptable” that a former education minister should display such “deep ignorance” about disability issues and perpetuate prejudices. 

