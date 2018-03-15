US tipoff leads to arrest of 24-year-old on child porn charges

A 24-year-old man was arrested on charges of peddling child pornography over the internet. Police tracked him down to his home in central Macedonia, northern Greece, after being tipped off by the US Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

The NCMEC also helped Greek authorities trace a 43-year-old in Athens on Tuesday who had allegedly been distributing child pornography online.

Meanwhile, a 63-year-old man was remanded on Thursday for the alleged sexual molestation of minors.

Police said the suspect recorded his acts on a video camera and found thousands of images depicting child pornography in his home.