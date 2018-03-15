Three to face trial after clashes over foreclosures

Three leftist militants were indicted on Thursday after being detained during clashes with police outside a notary’s office in central Athens where demonstrators had gathered to protest against property foreclosures.

The detainees – two members of the far-left party Popular Unity and a member of a group opposing foreclosures – tried to enter the notary’s office to stop an auction but were pushed back by police, prompting scuffles.

Four police officers and five demonstrators were injured in the fracas.

The three protesters face a string of charges including resisting arrest, disturbing the peace and causing grievous bodily harm to a police officer.