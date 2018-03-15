Celebrating the work of Cavafy

An exhibition of sculptures by Greek artist Alexandra Athanassiades, titled ‘Beyond Cavafy’s Written Word,’ was inaugurated yesterday at the Gennadius Library, at the American School of Classical Studies. Just one of the events taking place this year to mark Athens being named UNESCO’s book capital for 2018, the exhibition showcases books of Cavafy’s poetry that have been manipulated by the artist amid the library’s collection of old manuscripts. The exhibition opens to the general public on March 19 and runs through May 12. [Simela Pantzartzi/ANA-MPA]