ATHEX: Banks index drops to 2018 low

The Greek stock market’s banks index continued its decline on Thursday, falling 2.45 percent to its lowest point this year. Other stocks at Athinon Avenue also headed south, although the positive opening in New York helped the benchmark to contain the drop during the closing auctions.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 817.69 points, shedding 0.74 percent from Wednesday’s 823.82 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.56 percent to 2,097.97 points.

Leading the banks’ slide was Eurobank, which fell 5.42 percent, followed by National (down 3.11 percent), Piraeus (1.95 percent) and Alpha (0.80 percent).

Coca-Cola HBC improved 1.84 percent, Piraeus Port Authority grew 1.57 percent and Public Power Corporation rose 1.44 percent, while OTE telecom declined 1.66 percent and OPAP gaming company gave up 1.44 percent.

In total 47 stocks posted gains, 67 took losses and 22 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 58.7 million euros, up from Wednesday’s 41.2 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index advanced 1.21 percent to 70.11 points.