Anti-establishment group members barge into German Consulate on Crete

Members of anti-establishment groups barged into the German Consulate in Iraklio on the island of Crete on Friday and hanged a banner from its balcony with slogans of solidarity to the city of Afrin in Syria.

According to local media reports, the intruders caused damages to the premises and made off with a German flag.

The same reports said the Consulate was not guarded, while Cretalive said that the self-styled anarchists used the Consul’s e-mail and fax to send messages to the Turkish embassy in Athens and to the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The Consul was not in Iraklio at the time of the attack and is reportedly on her way back

