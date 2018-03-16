Athens mayor accuses gov't of ‘undermining institutions’

The Greek government has “completed its lifecycle” and anyone who helps it stay in power will be making a “historic mistake,” Athens Mayor Giorgos Kaminis, who is also a member of the new center-left Movement for Change's political council, said on Friday in response to a question about whether he would consider working with the ruling leftist SYRIZA party.

Speaking on Thema Radio, Kaminis, a former ombudsman, accused the government of being erratic and “undermining institutions by intervening in the justice system and elbowing out independent authorities.”

Kaminis, who usually maintains a low-key presence and refrains from commenting on politics, was speaking ahead of the founding congress of Movement for Change, a coalition of centrist and center-left parties headed by PASOK chief Fofi Gennimata.