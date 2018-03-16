Roland Dyens Tribute | Athens | March 17

Guitarists Elena Papandreou, together with Susana Prieto and Alexis Muzurakis of Duo Melis, pay tribute to French guitarist, composer, arranger and teacher Roland Dyens (1955-2016), at the Athens Concert Hall on Saturday, March 17. Papandreou, who was a personal friend of Dyens, will play his Concerto Metis for solo guitar and strings, while Duo Melis will perform his Concertomaggio. Besides the two concerti, the Academica Athens Orchestra, under the baton of Nikos Athinaios, will perform Samuel Barber’s Adagio. The concert starts at 8.30 p.m. and tickets cost 10 and 15 euros.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias,

tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr