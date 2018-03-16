Eric Gales | Athens | March 18

Memphis-born rock-blues guitarist Eric Gales, hailed as a child prodigy and the successor to Jimi Hendrix and Albert King, is coming to Athens for the first time. During his show at the Stavros tou Notou club on Sunday, March 18, he will be promoting his latest release, “Middle of the Road,” and performing older works. Tickets cost 28 euros from www.ticketservices.gr and 32 euros at the door, which opens at 9 p.m.

Stavros tou Notou, Frantzi & Tharypou,

Neos Cosmos, tel 210.922.6975