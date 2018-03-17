Francophone Film Festival | Athens | March 20-28

The annual Francophone Film Festival is back to celebrate the French language on screen, with the theme of this year's event being fashion and luxury. Around 50 films from French-speaking countries around the world will be screened at the Danaos (109 Kifissias & Panormou) and Astor (28 Stadiou, Stoa Korai) cinemas, as well as at the French Institute (31 Sina, Kolonaki). Many of the films have both Greek and English subtitles. To find out more, visit festivalfilmfrancophone.gr.