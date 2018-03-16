Laudamotion to fly to Greece this summer
Online
Niki Lauda aims to turn a profit from next year with Laudamotion, the airline he has rebranded after buying it back from insolvent Air Berlin, the ex-motor racing champion said on Friday.
Niki Lauda aims to turn a profit from next year with Laudamotion, the airline he has rebranded after buying it back from insolvent Air Berlin, the ex-motor racing champion said on Friday.
The carrier will fly from Germany, Switzerland and Austria to holiday destinations in Greece, Spain and Italy in summer and add city shuttles and charter flights later this year.
[Reuters]