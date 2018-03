Some 2,500 shipping executives are expected to take part in the 2018 Posidonia Games, a series of four sporting events to be held at a variety of venues in Athens ahead of the Posidonia 2018 shipping fair.



Organizers expect some 600 yachtsmen to sail their yachts on June 1 from Faliro Bay for the Posidonia Cup regatta.



Two days later an anticipated 1,500 runners will set off from the Municipal Theater of Piraeus for the 5-kilometer Posidonia Running Event in the streets of the port city.



Also on June 3 another hundred shipping executives will enter the Posidonia Golf Tournament at Glyfada Golf Club, while 280 soccer fans will participate in the five-a-side Posidonia Shipsoccer Tournament.



The Posidonia 2018 exhibition takes place on June 4-8 at the Metropolitan Expo center next to Athens International Airport.