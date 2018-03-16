Eight Greek crewmen arrested in Libya transferred to naval base

The eight Greek crewmen of a Greek-owned tanker who were arrested on Wednesday night off Libya on suspicion of fuel smuggling were reportedly transferred to a naval base in Tripoli on Friday.

The tanker, which was confiscated, was also docked at the base.

The eight crew members were to appear before a prosecutor.

The Togo-flagged tanker was intercepted by the Libyan coast guard at a distance of eight nautical miles from Abu Kammash, an important petrochemical complex near the Tunisia.