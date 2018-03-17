Allies must speak upCOMMENT
Online
Ankara is making it abundantly clear that it considers the two Greek soldiers jailed earlier this month for accidentally crossing the Turkish border as pawns in a bargaining game.
This is an extremely dangerous development and Greece’s allies – who have experience of similar situations with their own citizens – need to take a position on the issue.
We cannot accept a NATO member-state imprisoning the soldiers of a fellow NATO member, especially in a time of peace.