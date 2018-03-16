Bishop cleared over online homophobic rant in 2015

The acquittal of Amvrosios, the controversial bishop of Kalavryta, on the charge of inciting hatred against gay people by a court in Aigio, western Greece, has sparked indignation among rights groups and political parties.

In a statement on Friday, ruling SYRIZA said that the the ruling was “prejudiced” as it cleared Amvrosios of violating the anti-discrimination law regarding the incitement of hatred. It also chastized the court for “allowing him to repeat his “preaching of hatred” during the trial.

The case referred to an internet post by Amvrosios in 2015, while Parliament debated the legal status of same-sex unions.

“Do not go near them! Do not listen to them! Do not trust them! They are the damned members of society!” he said in a rant which also described homosexuals as “monstrosities of nature.”

“They are psychologically and spiritually unwell! They are people with a mental disturbance.”