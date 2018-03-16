Exports face huge delays at Thessaloniki port

Northern Greek enterprises face delays of up to 15 days in the processing of goods for export due to the suspension of the night shift at Gate 16 of Thessaloniki Port Authority that customs officials imposed in September 16, 2017.



This peculiar form of industrial action enters into its seventh month on Saturday and exporters are complaining there has been no intervention by the Finance Ministry toward reaching a solution to the problem.



It may well get worse if the federation of customs officers, OTYE, proceeds with the further strike action it has already decided on, without having set any specific dates yet.