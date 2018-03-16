Violinist Vanessa Mae calls attention to animal abuse in Greece

British violinist and animal rights activist Vanessa Mae has raised the alarm bell over the “high percentage of animal abuse in Greece” in a promotional video posted on the web by the Ilioupolis Animal Welfare Union, a not-for-profit animal rescue organization.

Highlighting the large number of stray animals on Greek streets, Mae said the only way to contain their numbers is to “spay and neuter.”

“If you want to own a pet adopt a stray, but only if you are sure you can fulfill its needs,” she said, adding that everyone must report animal abuse to police.

“Friends cannot be bought. Open your heart and save a stray,” she said.