From the moment it first broke – and especially given the way it did so – we have been warning about the danger of the Novartis affair, with its allegations that the Swiss drugs manufacturer bribed Greek government officials, turning into a witch hunt. And the SYRIZA-Independent Greeks government is doing everything in its power to confirm this fear by acting the way it is.

Ignoring the cost, showing complete disrespect for the country’s institutions and incredible cynicism, the government appears to be driven by the need to put on a public spectacle, presenting the impression of vanquishing its enemies.



The only purpose of this campaign is to throw as much mud as possible against its political rivals so that it can wriggle out of the tight spot it constantly seems to finds itself in over the past few months.

The only thing it can hope to achieve, however, is the exact opposite of a catharsis of the political system which it claims to champion.