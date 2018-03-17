Korydallos guard says he wasn't whipped

The Justice Ministry said on Saturday that a prison officer at Attica’s maximum-security Korydallos Prison has denied media reports that he was beaten and whipped last week by inmates.



In a statement, the Justice Ministry accused opposition New Democracy of deliberately pushing the claim through conservative-affiliated media outlets.



The Justice Ministry made the statement after investigating reports last week according to which a guard at the prison was attacked by a group of inmates a day after finding contraband items in their cell.



“[The officer] referred to an intense verbal confrontation with swearing and threats and not to a beating or a whipping,” it said.