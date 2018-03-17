Vandals destroy ticket barriers at ISAP station

Police are seeking to identify the vandals that went on a spree on Saturday morning, destroying electronic ticket machines at the electric railway station (ISAP) in Perissos, northern Athens.



According to authorities, the vandals entered the station at around 4 a.m. and smashed the machines before fleeing.



The culprits said in a post on an anti-establishment website later on Saturday that the attack was part of their ongoing effort to oppose the introduction of electronic systems on public transport and to remove the newly installed barriers at metro and train stations.