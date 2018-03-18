Young man killed in northern Athens suburb

Police in Athens were investigating the deadly stabbing of a 19-year-old in the northern suburb of Maroussi in the early hours of Sunday.

The young man was stabbed with other sharp object, most lilkey a knife, at Iroon Square at 5.20 a.m. by an unknown assailant, according to the victim’s 18-year-old girlfriend who was with him at the time.

The 19-year-old died in the emergency room of the KAT trauma hospital shortly after the stabbing.

The 18-year-old witness was described by the ANA-MPA news agency as being in a state of shock.

“All eventualities are being investigated,” police sourced told ANA-MPA. “It may have been a random argument, personal differences or even a mugging.”