MONDAY

Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias participates in the European Union Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels.

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) releases its January data on the capacity of the Greek merchant fleet.

Listed companies Kanakis, Alpha Astika Akinita and Sunlight announce their financial results for 2017.

TUESDAY

Alpha Bank publishes its financial results for last year.

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) issues its fourth-quarter 2017 data on job vacancies.

Athens-listed companies Mermeren and Revoil hold general shareholders meetings.

WEDNESDAY

Athens lawyers hold a two-hour work stoppage, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The German-Greek Chamber of Commerce and Industry holds an event to promote Greek export activity in Latin America, at the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry (7 Academias). The event will be repeated on Thursday at the Thessaloniki Chamber of Commerce and Industry. (Info: 210.641.9026)

The 5th Digital Banking Forum takes place at the Divani Caravel Hotel (2 Vassileos Alexandrou, Athens). (Info: digitalbanking.ethosevents.eu)

The Business School of the American College of Thessaloniki (ACT) and the Federation of Industries of Northern Greece hold an event titled “Business Strategy: Competition Demystified” at the Porto Palace Hotel in Thessaloniki. (Info: www.act.edu/competitiondemystified)

Grivalia Properties holds its annual general meeting.

THURSDAY

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras travels to Brussels to take part in the European Council meeting of EU heads of state and government. To Friday.

Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias begins an official visit to Skopje. To Friday.

The Women in Business (WIB) Committee of the American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce holds its 2nd Dialogue Series event, titled “Unconscious Bias at Work,” with European Banking Federation chief executive Wim Mijs as the keynote speaker, at the Golden Room of the Hotel Grande Bretagne in Syntagma Square, Athens, from 3.30 p.m. (Info: www.amcham.gr)

“The Future of Healthcare in Greece” conference takes place at the Divani Caravel Hotel (2 Vassileos Alexandrou, Athens). (Info: 210.661.7777, ntoubanaki@boussias.com)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) publicizes its January statistics on industrial turnover.

Listed enterprises Viohalco and Cenergy Holdings issue their annual financial results for 2017.

Athens-listed Lamda Development holds an extraordinary general meeting.

FRIDAY

With the support of the European Commission’s Representation in Athens, the European Parliament’s Office in Greece hosts an expanded regional conference in Thessaloniki titled “The Debate on Europe’s Future: The Challenge of Migration and the Growth Prospects in the Periphery,” at Thessaloniki City Hall (1 Vassileos Georgiou), from 6 p.m. The event will be repeated on Saturday at Veria Town Hall (46 Mitropoleos), starting at 11 a.m.

The 2018 Auto Festival opens at the Thessaloniki International Exhibition Center. To Sunday. (Info: autofestival.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) releases February figures on new home construction material prices.

Listed companies NBG Pangaea and Elviemek hold general meetings.

SATURDAY

Schools parade in central Athens, ahead of Sunday’s national holiday.

SUNDAY

National holiday, marking the start of the 1821 Revolution. Military parade in central Athens and school parades in the rest of the country.

Clocks should be set forward by one hour at 3 a.m. local time to 4 a.m. as Daylight Saving begins.