Lefteris Petrounias extended his winning streak earning gold at the AGF Trophy in Baku, Azerbaijan on Saturday, while new star Ioanna Xoulogi earned silver, as Greek gymnasts made their presence felt at the world cup event.



Petrounias ruled the rings once again, for the eighth time in the last 22 months, reaching 15.333 points, 0.233 points above his closest competitor.



His triumph prompted a message of congratulations by Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos.



Notably another Greek, Constantinos Constantinidis was fourth in the same final, with 14.700 points.



Up and coming Xoulogi finished second in the floor exercise on Sunday for her first World Cup medal; she very nearly also landed another, ending up fourth on the beam.



Upon his return to action after 11 months on the sidelines, 35-year-old legend Vlasis Maras finished fourth in the bar, a very encouraging sign for the rest of his season.



Sixteen-year-old Evelina Mayia was fifth on the floor exercise and seventh on the beam.