Trail Blazers sign Papagiannis through 2018-19

Georgios Papagiannis will stay with the Portland Trail Blazers after signing a contract that takes him through the 2018-19 season, the team announced Sunday.

Papagiannis joined the Blazers on a 10-day deal on March 8.

Drafted 13th overall by the Phoenix Suns in 2016, Papagiannis was then sent to the Sacramento Kings in a trade.

The 20-year-old from Greece averaged 4.2 points and 3.2 rebounds in 38 games for the Kings over two seasons.

He has yet to see any action on the court for the Blazers. [Reuters]