FYROM PM upbeat on name solution

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) said Monday he hoped that a settlement on the name row with Greece can be reached by summer.



Speaking ahead of talks with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias in Skopje later this week, Zaev said that the landmark visit as well as upcoming talks under the auspices of United Nations special envoy Matthew Nimetz could narrow the differences between the two sides.



“I believe that it is possible to find a solution and I am optimistic, provided that it will be decent [solution], and respect the issues pertaining to [the country’s] identity,” he said.