Migrants saved from drowning after van falls into Evros River

Five children and 13 adults had a near escape from drowning on Monday after the van they were traveling in fell into the swollen water of Evros River on Greece's northeastern border.

The 18 passengers are undocumented migrants and asylum seekers being smuggled into Greece from Turkey by a trafficker who lost control of the vehicle during a chase by Greek police.

Police, firefighters, soldiers and volunteers hastened to help the group, which was trapped in the river's swirling waters.