Three suspected ATM robbers nabbed in Athens

Police in northeastern Attica on Monday arrested three suspected members of a racket believed to have been breaking into ATMs in buildings accommodating public services.

Officers detained two Georgians, both aged 27, and a 37-year-old Albanian man in raids in the Athens neighborhood of Patissia and in Elefsina, western Attica.

In their last raid, the alleged perpetrators used a saw to break open an ATM inside the building housing the Eastern Attica Regional Authority.



During their getaway, they were spotted by police officers who had been on duty in the area and gave chase until they managed to corner the robbers in Aspropyrgos.

A prosecutor ordered them to face an investigating magistrate.