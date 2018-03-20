ND backing idea of ‘mini-review’ of Constitution

New Democracy appears to be considering a proposal by Constitutional Law Professor Nikos Alivizatos for a “mini-review” of the Greek Constitution that could be initiated by the main opposition party and the Movement for Change coalition of centrist and center-left parties.

Requiring just 50 votes in the 300-seat House to be launched, this process would be restricted to specific clauses of the Constitution, along the lines proposed by socialist PASOK chief Fofi Gennimata at the Movement’s founding summit in Athens over the weekend.

This would include a review of laws protecting politicians from prosecution, enhancing the judiciary’s independence and introducing stricter controls on party funding, among others.

Sources from the conservative party’s headquarters on Monday said the proposal is “very interesting.”