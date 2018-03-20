Gov’t engages in Twitter row with European Commission spokesman

Greek government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos chose to engage in a Twitter row on Tuesday with European Commission chief spokesman Margaritis Schinas over an earlier comment by the latter regarding coverage of Monday’s inauguration of a power connection between the Cycladic islands and the mainland.

In a Tweet following reports of the inauguration and the speech delivered by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras from the island of Syros, Schinas had said that it was “sad” the European Union’s role in financing this “historic project” had been overlooked in “coverage” of the event.

“At a time when Europe is under fire, it is important to stress the EU’s role in the country’s growth reboot,” Schinas wrote on his Twitter account, in Greek.

The comment prompted a sarcastic rejoinder from Tzanakopoulos, who said that the European commissioner should be “more careful and read the speeches he the comments on via Twitter,” only to be answered by Schinas who clarified that he had been referring to the coverage of the event and not the content of the prime minister’s speech.