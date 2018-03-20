Reports of Greek soldiers’ appearance in court refuted

Greece’s ambassador to Turkey on Tuesday is said to have refuted a report earlier in the day suggesting that two Greek soldiers being held in a prison in Edirne since March 1 had appeared before a court in the Turkish city.

The ANA-MPA news agency had reported earlier on Tuesday that Lieutenant Angelos Mitretodis, 25, and Sergeant Dimitris Kouklatzis, 27, who have been remanded in pretrial custody after accidentally crossing into Turkish territory while on patrol in northeastern Greece on March 1, were appearing before an Edirne court. It did not provide any additional details.

Government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos later cited the Greek ambassador as saying that the report was incorrect.

According to the latest information, the two men did not make any such appearance, but they were visited in prison by a Turkish judicial official who reportedly asked them for the passwords to their mobile phones.

It was not clear whether the Greek soldiers acceded to the request or what it pertained to.