Two Attica ATMs targeted in predawn hours

Unidentified robbers targeted ATMs in two parts of Attica in the early hours of Tuesday morning – the southern suburb of Glyfada and Acharnes, north of Athens, fleeing with an undetermined sum.



The cash machine in Glyfada, in front of a supermarket, was raided at around 4 a.m. by robbers who appear to have channeled flammable gas into the machine before igniting it to cause an explosion and provide access to the cash inside.



Half an hour later, an ATM in Acharnes was targeted, apparently in the same way, though the would-be robbers were unsuccessful in this case.



A tank of propane was found at the scene.



The developments came just a few days after the police broke two robbery rackets targeting cash machines.