The encounter on Monday between Greece’s leftist Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos and Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras during an event organized by the Athens Stock Exchange and the Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE) showed that political disagreements can be dealt with in a civilized manner.



Two people holding rival views basically voiced their disagreements in public in a way that befits their institutional role, refraining from the all-too-familiar exchange of barbs and accusations, or witch-hunting.



This country would have a lot to gain if its ruling officials followed the same example.