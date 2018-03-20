Iniochos readiness exercise taking place in Athens FIR

Four aircraft fly in formation Tuesday as part of the annual joint Iniochos exercise, involving activity across the Athens Flight Information Region. Members of the air forces of Greece, the USA, the UK, Italy, the United Arab Emirates and Cyprus are taking part in the exercise, the aim of which is to boost the readiness of the air forces in the region. Speaking at the Andravida Air Base in the Peloponnese, US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt referred to "an important multinational exercise... which reflects our vision of Greece as a builder of bridges, as a pillar of regional stability." [Ministry of Defense/ANA-MPA]