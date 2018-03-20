The big supermarket chains in Greece are seeking a share of a market estimated at 9.5 billion euros per year. This is the small and medium-sized retail market (minimarkets and specialized stores), which currently boasts a considerable share of more than 50 percent of retailing.

After AB Vassilopoulos, which recently announced the expansion of its AB Shop & Go neighborhood store chain, and returning Spar, which will join forces with two medium-sized retailers, Metro is also planning the creation of a new type of local store.

Stefanos Panteliadis, development director at Metro, which owns and runs the Mymarket chain, told the Food Retail CEO Forum that his company’s planning provides for the creation of a pilot neighborhood store within 2018. Its performance will be the criterion for the development of more such stores in densely populated neighborhoods – as corporate stores and not through franchising. They will also be distinct from the Mymarket Easy stores (formerly Veropoulos Express), whose size ranges between 350 and 600 square meters, which Metro acquired when it bought out the Veropoulos chain in 2016.