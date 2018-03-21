Katrougalos says ‘clean exit’ will allow wage rises, collective bargaining

Greece’s left-led government wants a “clean exit” from the international bailout so it can raise the minimum wage and restore collective labor agreements, alternate Minister of Foreign Affairs Giorgos Katrougalos told Skai radio on Wednesday.



Meanwhile, speaking about the case of the two Greek soldiers who were detained in Turkey after accidentally crossing the border earlier this month, Katrougalos said Turkey should not try to turn the case into a hostage situation.



It is in Greece’s interest, he added, to stress that this is a legal dispute which must be resolved as soon as possible.