Ex conservative minister Voulgarakis in ICU after road accident

Former conservative minister Giorgos Voulgarakis was in the intensive care unit of the Central Clinic of Athens on Wednesday after undergoing several hours of surgery on Tuesday to address the serious orthopedic wound he sustained in a road accident.

Voulgarakis, 58, suffered heavy leg injuries in the accident which occurred when he was hit by a car while crossing Amalias Avenue in central Athens on foot.

Doctors described the injuries as serious though he appeared to be in a stable condition after the surgery.