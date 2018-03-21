Anti-foreclosure protesters scuffle with police in Athens

Protesters opposing property auctions outside the office of a notary in the upscale Athens neighborhood of Kolonaki on Wednesday clashed with police trying to move them along.

The protesters threw throwing eggs and coffee at the officers, who responded with tear gas.

The protest took place at around 2 p.m. outside an office on 77 Skoufa Street and was organized by the “I Won't Pay” anti-austerity movement and the far-left Popular Unity party, which have recently been targeting notaries who are known to carry out auctions of properties seized by banks from debtors.

Last week, five people were injured during a similar protest in central Athens.