Jan Wagner | Athens | March 23

German poet Jan Wagner, recipient of the Georg Buchner and Popescu prizes, will appear at the Goethe Institute on Friday, March 23, as part of events for the 2018 Athens World Book Capital initiative. Wagner will discuss his work and sign books, while there will also be a presentation of selected poems that have been translated into Greek. The event is in Greek and German and starts at 7.30 p.m. It is free of charge.

Goethe Institute, 14-16 Omirou,

Kolonaki, tel 210.366.1043