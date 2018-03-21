Doctor denies murder but admits ‘medical error’ in patient's death

A 39-year-old doctor accused of murdering a patient in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, last April and then dumping her body in a forest told judges on Wednesday that her death was due to a “medical error” during a routine operation for varicose veins.

Judges also heard from the victim’s husband, who claimed that the doctor had taken an inordinate interest in the 36-year-old mother of two, whom he described as an “attractive woman who turned heads.”

The police investigator in the case also testified as to numerous phone calls and messages between the doctor and his patient, adding that her DNA was found in the trunk of the 39-year-old’s car.