Electronic barriers are operating at less than half of the stations in the capital’s metro network, several weeks after the Athens Urban Transport Organization (OASA) had aimed to have its e-ticket system up and running to crack down on fare dodging.



A week after OASA’s second deadline to get the system fully operational, it is only working at 26 of the metro’s 65 stations.



The key reason for the delay is a lack of staff at the stations, Kathimerini understands.



The metro’s operating firm STASY has long complained about understaffing but does not have the budget for additional hirings.



Only two of the 24 stations (Tavros and Maroussi) on Metro Line 1 – also known as the Piraeus-Kifissia electric railway – have activated their electronic barriers.



On Line 2, barriers are operational at 11 of its 20 stations, and 13 of the 21 stations on Line 3 have working barriers.