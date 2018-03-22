The global environment is growing increasingly unstable. We see it every day in many different parts of the world and in many different areas.

On the one hand we have a new cold war developing between Russia and the West, which also comes with the threat of a trade war, even between traditional allies. Then, this situation, together with the reluctance of the world’s most powerful leaders to intervene, is being taken advantage of by leaders such as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The result is that unpredictability is the key characteristic of the state of play right now, yet Greece remains mired in petty political squabbles and small domestic concerns – and this is largely the fault of the government.