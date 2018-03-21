Papastratos factory inaugurated at Aspropyrgos

Greek tobacco giant Papastratos’s new production plant was officially launched on Wednesday at Aspropyrgos in western Attica by the chief executive officer of Philip Morris International, Andre Calantzopoulos, and Papastratos chairman and CEO Christos Harpantidis.

The 300-million-euro investment is the second unit in the world exclusively destined for the manufacture of PMI’s new IQOS heated tobacco products.

The 400 new jobs will increase the Greek firm’s personnel by 50 percent, taking the total to 1,200, as the company demonstrates its swing toward innovation through a new generation of products.