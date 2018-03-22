Olympiakos will have a twin presence in the finals of the CEV Challenge Cup, Europe's third-tier club competition, as both its men’s and its women’s team advanced from Wednesday’s semifinals.



The men’s team defeated Gazprom-Ugra Surgut 3-0 in Piraeus after winning by the same score in Russia, and has qualified to the finals against Ravenna, on April 4 and 11, with the return leg to take place at the Peace and Friendship Stadium in Piraeus.



The women’s team of Olympiakos also scored a second victory over Russian opposition, beating Krasnodar 3-0 in Russia and along with its 3-2 home win it has made the finals on the same dates as the men’s.



In the home-and-away finals the Olympiakos women will face the same opponent that beat them in the tournament’s final last year, Turkey’s Bursa. The first leg will take place in Piraeus and the return in Turkey.