Sports Digest: Aris sacks Giannakis after derby loss to PAOK

BASKETBALL: Aris has informed coach Panayiotis Giannakis their contract is terminated, following a last-gasp victory by PAOK in Wednesday’s Thessaloniki derby at the Nick Galis Hall, that finished 66-65 in the visitors’ favor. Vangelis Angelou is likely to return to the Aris bench after five years.



SOCCER: The decision of the Super League’s disciplinary committee on the abandoned match between PAOK and AEK is expected on Monday, March 26.



WATER POLO: Greece’s national women’s team is in Spain to enter the Europa Cup from Friday’s semifinals, where it will face the winner of the quarterfinal between The Netherlands and Italy. The final will take place on Saturday.



SOCCER: Reports in Serbia say coach Vladan Milojevic is not signing an extension to his contract with Red Star Belgrade as the Serb manager is about to join Olympiakos this summer.