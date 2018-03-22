Ex-PM will not appear before Novartis panel

Former conservative prime minister Antonis Samaras will not be appearing next week before a parliamentary inquiry into allegations that several high-raking ex-officials received bribes from drugs firm Novartis.

In a letter addressed to the chairman of the committee, leftist SYRIZA MP Theodoros Dritas, Samaras said that he has “no intention” of attending next Tuesday’s session.

The former premier said that he is uninterested in “party tricks and ploys that constitute yet another link in what is essentially a cover-up of a plot against me… organized and carried out by the well-known, ridiculous gang.”

Samaras added that he reserves his right to express his opinion, “in the case that you come to the real crux of the case after the witness testimony.”