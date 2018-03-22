NEWS |

 
NEWS

Greek PM discusses Turkey stance in phone call with Putin, gov't says

TAGS: Diplomacy, Turkey

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras spoke on the telephone with Russian President Vladimir Putin from Brussels, where he is attending a European Union summit, the government said on Thursday.

According to an announcement, Tsipras congratulated Putin on his re-election and the two leaders also discussed developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, particularly Turkey’s recent shift towards a more aggressive stance.

The two leaders also reportedly talked about relations between Moscow and Brussels, as well as bilateral ties between their countries.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 