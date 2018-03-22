Greek PM discusses Turkey stance in phone call with Putin, gov't says

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras spoke on the telephone with Russian President Vladimir Putin from Brussels, where he is attending a European Union summit, the government said on Thursday.

According to an announcement, Tsipras congratulated Putin on his re-election and the two leaders also discussed developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, particularly Turkey’s recent shift towards a more aggressive stance.

The two leaders also reportedly talked about relations between Moscow and Brussels, as well as bilateral ties between their countries.