Greek shipping minister at White House for March 25 celebrations

Shipping Minister Panayiotis Kouroublis is representing the Greek government at the White House reception being hosted by US President Donald Trump and the First Lady to celebrate Greek Independence Day on Thursday.



Archbishop Demetrios and leading members of the Greek American community will be present at the gathering held in honor of the community and first launched by the 40th president of the United States, Ronald Regan, becoming an annual tradition and an institution ever since.

Defense Minister Panos Kammenos had initially been slated to attend, but his visit was cancelled after adverse weather prevented his flight from taking off.

Kouroublis was already in the US, where he had attended the signing in New York of a memorandum of cooperation between the Hydra Merchant Marine Academy in Greece and New York State University Maritime College, within the framework of bilateral cooperation between Greece and US in education in shipping.