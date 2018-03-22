Turkish daily claims Greek soldiers being probed over ‘military drawings’

A Turkish newspaper on Thursday said that two Greek soldiers who were arrested after accidentally crossing the border are being investigated by Turkish authorities for alleged espionage.

According to Hurriyet daily, Turkish authorities have discovered “military drawings” during a search of the digital media on the soldiers’ personal mobile phones and on an encrypted phone they were carrying at the time of their arrest on March 2.

The newspaper claims that the two soldiers are being charged with attempted military espionage and illegal entry into a restricted military area. This has not been confirmed.