Greek PM receives invitation to visit Russia

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has received an invitation from Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Moscow. According to a statement from the Kremlin, the invitation was extended during a telephone conversation between the two which took place at the Greek PM’s initiative.



Current issues of European security and the developments in the Eastern Mediterranean region were among the issues discussed. The Greek PM congratulated Putin on his re-election, and asked to be informed on the recent telephone conversation between Putin and US President Donald Trump.



Both sides reaffirmed their intention to further promote Russian-Greek cooperation, and noted the increasing cooperation in the trade, economic and humanitarian areas. The Kremlin said that the two leaders "also discussed the situation following the UK’s allegations against Russia after the incident in Salisbury."



An earlier statement from the Greek government said that Tsipras, currently in Brussels where he is attending a European Union summit, discussed bilateral ties, EU-Russia relations, and developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, particularly Turkey’s recent shift towards a more aggressive stance.