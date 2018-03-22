Her father was killed just three days after writing this letter, on February 13, 1941. The circumstances are not clear, though fellow soldiers said that he was mortally injured by a shell that exploded right beside him. Nikolaos Zografos's death was not instantaneous, witnesses said. The Hellenic Army's Historical Records Department places the soldier as having died on the battlefield a few kilometers northwest of the eastern Albanian town of Pogradec. To this day, however, his family doesn't know whether or where he was buried.

“No matter how many years go by, you never forget a parent, and especially one like him,” says Zografou.

“I wish I could find out whether anything exists of him, even his bones.”

Search launched

The task of locating and identifying soldiers who fell in the 1940-1941 Greco-Italian War is long overdue in Greece and for people like Zografou it is an unpaid debt that burdens not just herself, but also other members of the family who know her father only through stories and photographs.

In late January, a joint Greek-Albanian committee launched excavations at the Klisura Pass in Albania and found the remains of two Greek soldiers on the very first day. The search is ongoing and the discoveries are mounting. No official figures have been released yet, but it is estimated that the number of missing Greek soldiers is close to 8,000.

Agathoklis Panagoulias is an economist who has dedicated two decades of his life to researching the casualties of the Albanian front and has a document from the Italian authorities suggesting that hundreds lie in the Klisura Pass area, which the Greeks managed to capture from the Italians in a major battle in mid-January 1941. “When the war ended, the Italians collected the bodies of the Greeks and buried them in the valley,” he says.